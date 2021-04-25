“Grown-ups Never Do That” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Grown-ups Never Do That” by Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Ofoq is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Razi Hirmandi.

“Grown-ups Never Do That” is a hilarious picture book about the seemingly unbelievable fact that adults, like children, misbehave — from Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud, the duo behind the Junior Library Guild selection “I Didn’t Do My Homework Because…” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to School!”

Whether it’s forgetting to do chores, running late, or burping, no adult would ever behave so poorly — at least, that’s what you might think. By the end of this outrageous, laugh-out-loud picture book, you’ll know better.

“Grown-ups Never Do That” showcases the humor — and the humanity — of the most important people in children’s lives.

This relatable and rollicking tale will have readers between the ages 4 and 7 (and the adults that read with them) in stitches.

It can be viewed as a wonderful gift for teachers, librarians and educators who want to teach that it's okay not to be perfect all the time—and that manners exist for a reason.

Hirmandi has earlier translated “The Truth About My Unbelievable Summer”, “I Didn’t Do My Homework Because…”, “A Funny Thing Happened at the Museum” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to School” from Cali and Chaud into Persian. Ofoq is the publisher of the books.

Born in 1972, Cali is a Swiss-born Italian writer of picture books and graphic novels, primarily for children and young adults.

He lives in Italy. His work has been published in 25 countries and translated into many languages. He also writes under the pseudonyms Taro Miyazawa and Daikon.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Grown-ups Never Do That” by Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud.

