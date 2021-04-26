2021 ACL: Cheick Diabate misses Al Ahli match

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team forward Cheick Diabate will be absent in the match against Al Ahli.

Esteghlal are scheduled to play the Saudi Arabian team Tuesday late in Group C of the AFC Champions League.

The Malian forward suffered a foot injury in the final minutes of the match against Al Duhail.

Diabate’s absence could be huge blow for Esteghlal in the must-win game.

Esteghlal will qualify for the 2021 ACL Round of 16 if defeat Al Ahli.