2021 ACL: Cheick Diabate misses Al Ahli match
April 26, 2021 - 15:58
TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team forward Cheick Diabate will be absent in the match against Al Ahli.
Esteghlal are scheduled to play the Saudi Arabian team Tuesday late in Group C of the AFC Champions League.
The Malian forward suffered a foot injury in the final minutes of the match against Al Duhail.
Diabate’s absence could be huge blow for Esteghlal in the must-win game.
Esteghlal will qualify for the 2021 ACL Round of 16 if defeat Al Ahli.
Leave a Comment