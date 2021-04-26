Over 66,000 tons of steel sheets offered at IME

TEHRAN- Over 66,000 tons of steel sheets were offered at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) on Monday.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations Department, the exchange hosted offering of 40,000 tons of hot rolled sheets, 15,000 tons of cold rolled sheets of home appliances, 7,450 tons of galvanized sheets, and 4,000 tons of galvanized sheets of home appliances.

In the industrial and mineral trading floor of the IME, 330 tons of aluminum ingots, 1,305 tons of copper wire, 80 tons of copper cathode, 40 tons of aluminum wire, and 60 tons of copper wire were also offered.

During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 740,132 tons of commodities valued at $513 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Public Relations and International Affairs Department of the exchange reported.

MA/MA