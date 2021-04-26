ACL Group D: Foolad suffer defeat against Al Sadd

TEHRAN – Foolad of Iran football team lost to Al Sadd SC from Qatar 1-0 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al Sadd SC placed themselves in pole position in Group D with the win.

The result, coupled with Jordan's Al Wehdat's stunning win over Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the other Group D match, means the Qataris lead the standings with 10 points going into the final matchday against Al Nassr, who are second on eight points.

Foolad's hunt for top spot, however, came to an end although the Iran side can still advance if they finish among the three best second-placed teams.

Korean Nam Tae-hee scored the winner in the 65th minute.