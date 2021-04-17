ACL Group D: Foolad edge past Al Wehdat

TEHRAN - Foolad of Iran secured their first AFC Champions League group stage win in six years, defeating Jordan’s Al Wehdat 1-0 in their Group D clash at King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday.

Foolad Brazilian forward Chimba scored a goal from the penalty spot before the halftime.

Chimba netted his fourth goal in eight days to extend a successful run which began with last Saturday’s playoff victory over Al Ain.

The win sends the Iranian side into second in the group behind Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, who they will face on Tuesday, while Al Wehdat remain without a goal after two matches in their first ACL campaign.