ACL Group B: Tractor, Pakhtakor settle for thrilling draw

TEHRAN – A fine display of attacking football saw Iran’s Tractor and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan play out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sharjah Stadium in the opening match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group B on Wednesday.

Ashkan Dejagah and Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored for Tractor in the 53rd and 56th minutes.

Dragan Ceran halved the deficit in the 69th minute and Sharof Mukhitdinov equalized the match with a powerful shot in the 82nd minute.

Hojimat Erkinov made it 3-2 in the 82nd minute but Abbaszadeh levelled the score from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Pakhtakor face Iraq’s Air Force Club on Saturday while Tractor play the home side Sharjah FC in their next game.