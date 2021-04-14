ACL Group D: Foolad held by Al Sadd

TEHRAN - Al Sadd football team of Qatar fought back to hold Iran’s Foolad 1-1 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

It was heartbreak at the end for Islamic Republic of Iran side Foolad, who looked to have sealed a famous win against the Qatar champions.

Mehran Derakshan delivered a curling cross into the box after the hour mark which Boualem Khoukhi cleared but a prowling Chimba rose high to head home to hand Foolad the lead.

Boualem Khoukhi scored in the 89th minute as

Al Sadd will take on hosts Al Nassr next on Saturday, while Foolad will face Al Wehdat.