Iran’s steel output to reach 32m tons by Mar. 2022

TEHRAN – Iran is planning to produce 32 million tons of steel in the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021-March 2022) to register a 27.7 percent rise compared to the figure for the previous year (ended on March 20).

Based on the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry data, Iranian steel companies managed to produce 28.374 million tons of steel in the previous Iranian calendar year.

According to the ministry’s programs for the current year, the production of 23 million tons of steel products has been also put on the agenda, while last year 25 million tons of such products were manufactured.

Sponge iron production is expected to reach 33 million tons in the current year to register a 2.5 million tons rise compared to the previous year’s 30.5 million tons.

The Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current year, which is called the year of “Production, Support and Eliminating Obstacles”, have been classified in seven main axes under which 40 plans have been defined.

Boosting domestic production, managing imports and developing the export of non-oil commodities, developing mines and mineral industries with special emphasis on the mining roadmap, developing technology and knowledge-based products, managing market and organizing trade logistics, improving the country's business environment, and eliminating barriers ahead of the production process, as well as providing financial resources and developing investment are some of the ministry’s major plans for the current year.

Iran is currently the tenth largest steelmaker in the world and is estimated to climb to seventh place by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

The country produced 7.5 million tons of crude steel in Q1 2021, to maintain its place as the 10th biggest steel producer in the first three-month of 2021, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced referring to the data released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

EF/MA