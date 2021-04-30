Restoration begins on historical palace in southernmost Iran

TEHRAN – Restoration and vital rehabilitation works have been commenced on Marjan Palace, a historical palace located in Kish Island of the Persian Gulf.

The project involves strengthening the historical structure, which has been damaged over the years due to poor maintenance, an island tourism official has said.

Furthermore, it is aimed at preparing the historical monument for future stages of restoration and revival in the near future, Mahan Modavvan announced on Friday.

A budget of 110 billion rials ($2.6 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the first round of the restoration project, the official added.

After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, some attachments have been added to the palace, which adds to the weight of the building and constitutes the greatest damage to it, he explained.

The Marjan Palace is the latest monument built on the island during the Pahlavi period (1925-1979). The building which was completed in 1975 was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2009.

Amongst the Persian Gulf islands, Kish is the more luxurious and developed. Except for its unique nature such as waters and shallow beaches, the tourist attractions of this charming island are due to its rich historical background as well as kind and hospitable people.

The pristine and beautiful nature, the meeting of land and sea, the clear sky, the pleasant air, and the pleasurable reverberation of the waves create such a sense of calm that one cannot even distinguish between imagination and reality.

About one million foreign and domestic tourists travel to the island every year and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iran as it has magnificent attractions such as Kariz Underground City, Harireh Ancient City, Greek Ship, and Grand Recreational Pier to name a few.

