Iran closely watching Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border conflict

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that Iran is following the recent border conflicts between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with “concern.”

In his statement, he said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is following with concern the recent clashes in the border areas between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which have resulted in the death and injury of some citizens of both sides.”

Khatibzadeh thanked the leaders of the two countries for taking “urgent measures” that have led to the cessation of these conflicts and stated that Iran is confident that the continuation of negotiations between the two countries will lead to the peaceful settlement of any border dispute.

The spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to assist in advancing the negotiations of the parties and present its legal and technical experiences in this field.

Clashes between the two sides started on Wednesday when people from both countries threw stones at each other after installing surveillance cameras at a water facility.

The disputed area is around the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the local Kyrgyz media, 13 people were killed, while the Tajik numbers remain vague.

Dozens have been injured, and according to the Guardian, more than 800 people awere evacuated from several villages surrounded by the clashes.

SA/SM