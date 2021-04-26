Iran sympathizes with Indonesia over submarine incident

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday offered condolences to the “brotherly” government of Indonesia over the sinking of an Indonesian submarine that has resulted in the death of a group of navy personnel.

The spokesman also wished divine mercy and forgiveness for the victims and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

On April 21, an Indonesian submarine was reported to be missing in the north of the island of Bali.

On April 24, Indonesian officials said that debris from a missing submarine was found after the vessel sank, fading hopes for rescuing 53 onboard personnel.

Officials also said the oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early on Saturday.

