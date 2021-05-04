Iran expresses condolences to Switzerland
May 4, 2021 - 23:44
TEHRAN— Following the passing of a Swiss diplomat, the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs sent a message of condolences, stating that the authorities are investigating the matter.
The police announced on Tuesday morning that a Swiss diplomat fell from the 18th floor of a tower in the Kamraniyeh district of Tehran.
She was reportedly 52 years old.
The ministry assured the Swiss officials that the authorities would investigate the matter with great care.
SA/AJ
Leave a Comment