Iran expresses condolences to Switzerland

TEHRAN— Following the passing of a Swiss diplomat, the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs sent a message of condolences, stating that the authorities are investigating the matter.

The police announced on Tuesday morning that a Swiss diplomat fell from the 18th floor of a tower in the Kamraniyeh district of Tehran.

She was reportedly 52 years old.

The ministry assured the Swiss officials that the authorities would investigate the matter with great care.

SA/AJ