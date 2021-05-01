Iran launches virtual Quran exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran launched a virtual Quran exhibition on Saturday to observe the holy month of Ramadan, which is known as the spring of the Holy Quran.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and a number of his colleagues attended a meeting with a limited number of guests to announce the launch of the showcase, which is accessible at https://www.iqfa.ir.

Salehi expressed his hope that the exhibition can help the Islamic society and other people around the world be closer to the Holy Quran.

Copies of the Holy Quran published by various Iranian publishers and books on Quranic sciences are on view at the exhibit, which will run until May 10.

In addition, a large collection of artworks representing Quranic concepts are on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition is an alternative to the International Holy Quran Exhibition, which was organized during the holy month of Ramadan at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The international exhibit has been canceled over the past two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also forced the organizer to hold a virtual edition of the exhibition with cultural productions from Iran.

Photo: A poster for the virtual exhibition of the Holy Quran.

