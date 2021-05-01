Gen. Soleimani praised by President and VP

TEHRAN— Speaking at a social media platform on Friday, Iranian Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri praised late commander Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani for his role in the regional and international negotiations, saying that his concerns were not limited to the battlefield only.

Jahangiri stated that the "commander of hearts" was not just a commander in the field, but he believed that negotiations would solve many disputes.

Paying tribute to the late commander for his intelligence and compassion for others, the vice president said that the title of "commander of hearts" was bestowed upon him, not because of his field activities alone but because he had sacrificed his personal and factional interests for Iran and had made great efforts to resolve the country's complicated political problems.

The Vice President added, "He (General Soleimani) was present in several negotiations and used to do a lot of negotiating. He was eventually martyred while on a trip to negotiate with Iraq's prime minister regarding talks with Saudi Arabia and the issue of Yemen."

'Rouhani: Soleimani was the best advisor in foreign policy'

Speaking at his cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Rouhani also praised General Soleimani, calling him the administration's "best advisor" on regional foreign policy and claiming that the respected commander foiled Zionist and American plots in the region.

SA/AJ