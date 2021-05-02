Rome exhibit turns spotlight on Bushehr tourism 

TEHRAN – An online photo exhibit of the tourist attractions of Iran’s southwestern Bushehr province has been held in Italy, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The exhibit showcases photos of the region’s traditional rituals, historical sites, natural sights, maritime tourism, and anthropology, Sakineh Salari said on Sunday.

Organized by the Silk Road NGO in collaboration with Iran’s cultural office in Rome, the exhibit will run until May 27, the official added.

Some webinars on the Persian Gulf are also being held on the sidelines of the exhibit, she explained.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AFM

