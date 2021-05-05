Urban Development Ministry provides land for 81,000 national housing units

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry has provided Housing Foundation of the Islamic Revolution with land for the construction of 81,000 housing units under the framework of the National Housing Action Plan.

According to Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, the Housing Foundation of the Islamic Revolution is going to construct 100,000 housing unit under the mentioned plan of which so far, the land for 81,000 units has been provided.

The official noted that so far 56,000 applicants have registered with the foundation to receive the mentioned housing units.

The National Housing Action Plan aims to construct 400,000 small and medium-size apartments (70-100 square meters in size) across the country and particularly in Tehran, where housing prices have risen most sharply.

Nearly half of the total number of the said houses will be constructed in Tehran’s suburban “new towns” such as Parand and Pardis, respectively located in the west and east of the city.

Back in March Eslami had announced that 510,000 residential units will be provided for the applicants under the framework of the National Housing Action Plan during the coming months.

Earlier that month, Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister for Housing and Construction Affairs Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh had said that the construction costs for the National Housing Action Plan are set based on the current year’s construction material price list and haven’t changed.

Mahmoudzadeh made the remarks in response to some rumors about the rise in the prices of such housing units as a result of the increase in construction costs.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati and the transport minister held a meeting in early-March to discuss ways of financing the mentioned plan in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

In the meeting, which was also attended by the managing directors of some of the country’s banks as well as the representatives of the Transport Ministry, Hemmati called on banks to participate in this plan and to provide housing facilities for improving the housing market.

The CBI governor emphasized his bank’s strong support for the implementation of the government’s housing-related plans and asked the bank directors to participate in such programs.

“It is essential that banks participate in housing-related programs as much as they can,” he stressed.

