TEDPIX gains 5,200 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,203 points to 1.172 million on Wednesday.

Over 4.262 billion securities worth 31.327 trillion rials (about $745.8 million) were traded at the TSE (Iran’s major stock exchange) on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 6,193 points, and the second market’s index climbed 2,302 points.

The current trend of stock exchange trading will continue until relative stability is established in the market and the investors are expected to return to the market, the capital market expert Amirali Amir-Aqaei stated.

