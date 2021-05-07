Annecy festival picks Iranian animations “The Dragon’s Treasure”, “Divare Chaharom”

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “The Dragon’s Treasure” and “Divare Chaharom” will be screened in the various sections of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, a prestigious French event for the animation industry.

The festival will take place from June 14 to 19 in the town of Annecy.

“The Dragon’s Treasure” by Ashkan Rahgozar will be reviewed in the Mifa Pitches section of the festival.

The animation is about an 8-year-old girl named Sayeh, who goes on an adventure in search of the dragon’s treasure to save her grandmother’s village from drought. But she doesn’t know that the real treasure is water and she must fill up all the aqueducts.

It is a co-production of Hoorakhsh, Rahgozar’s animation studio in Tehran, and Mystic House Production Ltd. based in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Rahgozar’s previous movie “The Last Fiction” was screened in a non-competitive section of the Annecy festival in 2018.

The Mifa Pitches are designed to reveal the best original animation film projects in development.

The Pitches are open internationally and enable those selected to present their projects to a professional and enthusiastic audience, who are supported by the many partners who contribute prizes.

The Pitch sessions are a privileged time to discover the universes and sensitivities in their own right, which reflect young international creativity.

Directed by Mahbubeh Kalai, the short animation “Divare Chaharom” (“The Fourth Wall”) will be screened in the Perspectives section of the festival.

In the animation, home and family, relationships, desires, wishes and everything are summarized in a kitchen. A stuttering boy is alone there, playing with his imagination.

The jury of three students from the Gabriel Fauré High School in Annecy, Hugo Barthelemy, Maéna Boyer and Elina Pralong, will judge the movies in the Perspectives category, and they will present the City of Annecy Award.

Photo: “Divare Chaharom” directed by Mahbubeh Kalai.

MMS/YAW