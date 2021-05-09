Shiraz to host J4 Tennis Tournament

TEHRAN - International Tennis Federation's J4 tournament will be held in Shiraz, Iran from May 17 to 22.

The J4 Shiraz Tournament 2021 will bring a total of 93 tennis players from 12 countries together.

The tennis players from Iran, Turkey, France, Russia, Romania, the U.S., Denmark, England, Germany and Slovakia will participate in the boys’ division.

In the girls’ division, tennis players from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Italy and Belgium will compete together.

Iranian umpire Adel Borghei will officiate the competition.