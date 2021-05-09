Historical watermill starts rotating once again 

TEHRAN – An underground watermill, which is located in the village of Tiran, Isfahan province, has been fully restored to be a new destination for sightseers and history buffs.

Dating back to the late Qajar era, the watermill is situated near the seasonal river of Morghab that is one of the constituent elements of the historical core of Tiran, a local official said on Saturday.

The restoration project that included debris removal took some three years to be completed, the official said.

Watermills were typically constructed by the then design requirements for instance they featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease to convey grains or flour.

Soaked in a rich history, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran during the 16th and 17th centuries, and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons.

Isfahan is filled with architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It's a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people. It has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half of the world”, suggesting that seeing it is equivalent to seeing half of the world.

AFM