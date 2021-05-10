45 idle industrial units to be revived in Kordestan by next March

TEHRAN- The managing director of Industrial Parks Company of Iran’s western Kordetsan province said that 45 idle industrial units are planned to be returned to the production cycle by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2022).

Saying that 29 percent of the units in the industrial parks of Kordestan are inactive, Ahmad Khosravi said that last year 47 stagnant units were revived in the province.

Facilities have also been allocated by Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) to finance the needy units, which this year can lead to solving the financial problems of many production units located in the industrial parks, the official further announced.

There are 805 units in the industrial parks of Kordestan province, creating jobs for over 12,000 persons.

As announced by Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki, 1,500 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the past year.

According to Niaraki, over 6,500 new industrial units were also established across the country during the mentioned year which created jobs for over 121,000 people.

Touching upon the Industry Ministry’s plans for the realization of the motto of the current year which is named the year of “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the official said: “In the year that has been dedicated to the production sector by the Leader of the revolution, the orientation of all government organizations and executive bodies should be towards supporting the country’s industrial and mining units.”

Niaraki pointed to a 40-percent increase in the issuance of establishment licenses for industrial units in the previous year, saying: “The number of establishment licenses increased to more than 36,000 last year, which shows that people are encouraged to invest in the productive sectors.”

He also mentioned an 85-percent rise in the allocation of land for establishing industrial units across the country and noted that over 4,500 hectares of land were handed over to applicants in the previous calendar year.

According to the official, there are over 46,000 small and medium-sized industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them about 9,200 units are inactive.

Iran’s industrial parks play a significant role in making the country independent through boosting production, which is a major strategy of Iran to combat the U.S. sanctions.

In fact, strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

