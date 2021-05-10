Book on Gen. Soleimani’s role in regional developments published   

TEHRAN – A book recently published by an Iranian center for strategic studies gives an analytical insight into the key role Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani played in regional developments in West Asia during the 2000s and 2010s.

“In Line with Qasim” released by the Andisheh Sazane Nur Institute for Strategic Studies was introduced during a meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

Author Sadollah Zarei attending the meeting held at IRNA office pointed to the assassination of General Soleimani by the U.S. government, and said, “Israel and the U.S. supposed that they could inflict serious damage on the resistance front by the assassination.”

“However, the U.S. could not achieve any of its goals; Hezbollah remained in Lebanon; Syria managed to alleviate its economic crisis; Iraq was able to tackle its problems. Therefore, Martyr Soleimani is still alive and his influence still continues in the region,” he added.

He went on to say, “General Soleimani was recognized as the firm basis of security in West Asia as many international and regional military organizations were in contact with him, sending him numerous military reports as he made responses to the reports and they regarded his replies.”

Zarei also announced Andisheh Sazane Nur Institute for Strategic Studies’ plan to translate the book into Arabic and English.

General Soleimani has been the subject of numerous books published following the martyrdom of the chief of IRGC Quds Force in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Mohsen Saleh, a Lebanese associate professor of modern and contemporary Arab history, has authored “Vanquisher of America” on the commander.

The book has been published by Tamkin Publications in Beirut to commemorate the commander’s first martyrdom anniversary.

Saleh, a former head of the Department of History and Civilization at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), is currently the general manager of Al-Zaytouna Centre for Studies and Consultations in Beirut.

In addition “Sincerity-Centered Leadership: The Essence of the School of Shahid Soleimani” was released by the Raahdan Publishing House in Tehran in February.

Written by Seyyed Mohammad Moqimi, a management professor at the University of Tehran, the book gives a scientific analysis of General Soleimani’s leadership qualities.

Photo: Cover of the book “In Line with Qasim” by Sadollah Zarei.

MMS/YAW

