“Helene” coming to Fajr Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Finnish filmmaker Antti J. Jokinen’s 2020 romance historical drama “Helene” will be competing in the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

The film describes the life of Finland’s most acclaimed painter Helene Schjerfbeck in the years between 1915 and 1923.

In 1915, Schjerfbeck is a forgotten artist living in the countryside with her elderly mother. Years have passed since her last exhibition, and Helene has continued to paint only for her own passion. Everything changes when an art dealer discovers Helene and her 159 amazing paintings and wants to organize a large solo exhibition. However, the most important moment in Helene’s life is brought on by her encounter with amateur painter Einar Reuter, who is a passionate admirer of Helene’s art. He becomes Helene’s confidante and the unfulfilled love of her life.

The Fajr International Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2, has not announced the lineup for the official competition as yet.

However, the organizers previously announced that Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report”, Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro”, Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s 2020 movie “We Are Here We Are Close” and Polish director Piotr Domalewski’s drama “I Never Cry” have been selected to compete in the event.

Photo: Laura Birn stars as the Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck in “Helene”.

MMS/YAW