Iranian bookstores take young adults to Ally Condie’s underwater city “Atlantia”

TEHRAN – American writer Ally Condie’s 2014 young adult novel “Atlantia” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Peydayesh is the publisher of the book translated by Sahand Nasr.

The story of “Atlantia” is told from the perspective of Rio, a girl from the underwater city of Atlantia. This novel is recommended for ages 12 and up, and is a New York Times bestseller.

Can you hear Atlantia breathing? For as long as she can remember, Rio has dreamed of the sand and sky Above — of life beyond her underwater city of Atlantia. But in a single moment, all Rio’s hopes for the future are shattered when her twin sister, Bay, makes an unexpected choice, stranding Rio Below.

Alone, ripped away from the last person who knew Rio’s true self — and the powerful siren voice she has long silenced — she has nothing left to lose.

Guided by a dangerous and unlikely mentor, Rio formulates a plan that leads to increasingly treacherous questions about her mother’s death, her own destiny, and the corrupted system constructed to govern the Divide between land and sea.

Her life and her city depend on Rio to listen to the voices of the past and to speak long-hidden truths.

“Atlantia” was reviewed by multiple noted authors, including Shannon Hale, who wrote, “Utterly captivating. A heroine unlike any I’d met before, a setting I’d never glimpsed, a story I’d never imagined. ‘Atlantia’ is fresh, wild, and engrossing. I love Ally Condie.”

Condie is a former high school English teacher who lives with her husband, three sons and one daughter outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. She loves reading, running, eating and listening to her husband play guitar.

Her novel “Matched” was published by Dutton Penguin in November 2010 and reached number three on the Children’s Chapter Books bestseller list in January 2011. The novel has been optioned to the Walt Disney Company, and foreign rights have been sold to 30 countries.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of American writer Ally Condie’s young adult novel “Atlantia”.

