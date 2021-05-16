TEDPIX loses nearly 800 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 791 point to 1.188 million on Sunday.

Over 5.248 billion securities worth 34.909 trillion rials (about $831 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

As reported, the first market’s index dropped 217 points and the second market’s index fell 2,844 points.

TEDPIX gained 11,000 points, or one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.183 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Barekat Pharmaceutical Group (BPG), Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee has said that the stock market is going to follow a positive trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“[This year] the profits of major industries and influential companies in the capital market have been assessed positively, which is why the market will follow a positive trend this year,” Pour-Ebrahimi told IRIB.

