INOTEX 2021 underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 10th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2021) is underway at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

The event, observing health protocols, is held both virtually and in person on May 18-21.

INOTEX has become a platform for the supply of innovation and technology, exchange of technical knowledge, as well as partnerships between companies and domestic or international investors.

During the past nine editions, the event hosted over 1,850 Iranian and foreign companies and startups and more than 60,000 people have visited the exhibition.

It is expected that more than 20,000 people will attend the event which is aimed to attract investment for startups and introduce investment opportunities to them.

Over 300 companies, startup accelerators, technology parks, and investors will set up booths at the exhibition representing their latest achievements, with more than 30 hours’ side events to be held during the four-day event.

Different sections of INOTEX meet the different demands of a startup ecosystem. At the INOTEX Stage, the speakers held sessions on challenges and opportunities of the innovation ecosystem.

A section named Sarmayeh Café provided an opportunity for the entrepreneurs and startup owners in order to attract investors by holding meetings.

At the INOTEX Peach, another section of the event, startup owners competed with each other in the presence of judges and investors.

Established in 2012, INOTEX is a platform for innovation and technology, which seeks to introduce the latest technologies to large and medium-sized industries in addition to connecting customers of technology products to their manufacturers, and also introduces investors to the opportunity to invest in technological projects or start-ups.

Leading governmental organizations of Iran are the partners behind INOTEX, including Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation, and Innovation Fund.

