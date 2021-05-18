Persepolis into Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team eased past Second Division Shahin Bandar Ameri 4-1 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

In the match held in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, Persepolis booked a place in the quarterfinals.

Mehdi Abdi scored a brace and Ahmad Nouroallahi and Mehdi Torabi scored a goal each.

Miald Daryanavardi was on target for Shahin Bandar Ameri.

Sepahan, Malavan, Kheybar, Sepahan and Gol Gohar have already advanced to the quarterfinals.

Wednesday:

* Esteghlal v Zob Ahan

* Aluminum v Tractor

*Qashqai v Foolad