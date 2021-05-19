Stone intifada turned into missile intifada: Iranian defense chief

TEHRAN— Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Wednesday condemned the brutal acts of the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza, saying Palestinians’ resistance against occupiers has turned from launching stones to missiles.

General Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Jamal Ebrahim Shoayb and Syrian Deputy Minister of Industry Jamal al-Omar.

Defense Minister Hatami said the Palestinians were inspired by the resistance and perseverance of the Syrian people during the war against the Takfiri-terrorist groups backed by the imperialists and the Zionist regime.

“The Palestinian Mujahedeen not only have thwarted this usurper and illegitimate regime to achieve its sinister goals, rather this heroic nation, bypassing from the stone intifada to the missile intifada, has turned the Nile to Euphrates dream into a nightmare for the preservation of the Zionist regime's terrorist garrison,” he remarked.

‘Iran stands by Syria in reconstruction’

Elsewhere in his remarks, the defense minister stressed that the Islamic Republic will do its utmost to help maintain the Syrian territorial integrity and participate in the reconstruction of the country.

“The economic complexes of the Ministry of Defense, along with the Iranian private sector, are ready for any cooperation and assistance in rebuilding and meeting the needs of our dear friend and brother Syria, and will spare no effort in this regard,” Hatami stated.

For their parts, the Syrian officials thanked Iran for its irreplaceable support for resistance and victory in Syria.

They also expressed their gratitude towards the Iranian traders who helped reconstruct Syria and expressed hope to defeat the enemy once again by rebuilding Syria.

