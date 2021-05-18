Palestine is again a focus of ‘global moral campaign’, Iran says

TEHRAN— Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesman, responded to the recent atrocities of the Israeli regime in Gaza, saying that the Palestine issue has once again turned into a “global moral campaign”.

“The Zionist regime is shamelessly committing its crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine in a violent and aggressive manner, ignoring the most basic global principles, treaties and resolutions,” he lamented.

The spokesman said now everyone can see the support for justice and freedom of the Palestinian people from five continents.

“Today, as the global conscience has awaken to this barbarism in the 21st century, we continue to stand with the Palestinian people in support of this global cause and to uphold the rights of these oppressed peoples in accordance with international law and norms,” he reiterated.

‘Spokesman thanks Leader for clarifying speech’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei began to respond to questions about the elections.

He began his remarks by thanking the Leader about his enlightening speech on May 12, saying, “These days, the country has entered the election atmosphere. Regarding the elections, I would first like to express my gratitude for the enlightening statements of the Leader of the (Islamic) Revolution. This approach should be an example for all institutions that somehow influence the election process. He declared maximum participation as the first priority of all those involved and the nation.”

Referring to the difficult conditions in the society due to the coronavirus pandemic, sanctions, the ensuing economic pressures from the United States, he said the next elected government should enjoy the support of the majority.

Pointing to other advantages of a high voter turnout, the spokesman said, “In a world of emerging regional developments and a new world order, a government that is not backed by the majority will not be able to position itself in the best interests of Iran, since gaining Iran's worthy position in the region and the world today requires a high level of social asset, which requires maximum participation of the people in electing the next president.”

Rabiei also noted that a strong involvement in international arena requires a strong government, and a strong government “will be achieved through high participation.”

The upcoming presidential elections will be held on June 18.

The Guardian Council will announce the names of the final candidates after careful screening on May 27.

SA/PA