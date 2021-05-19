Tehranis rally in support of Palestinians

TEHRAN— A large group of people gathered in Imam Hussein Square in Tehran on Wednesday to express their support for the defenseless Palestinians over the recent brutal attacks carried out by the usurper Israeli regime.

The people, holding the flags of the Islamic Republic and banners with slogans that “Palestine Will Return to Islam”, condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza.

The Tehranis chanted “We Will Not Leave the Palestinians Alone,” along with the slogans, "Death to Israel” and “Death to the United States," supporting the Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist regime's indiscriminate cruel attacks.

Khaled al- Qaddumi, the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran, condemned the hostile actions of the Zionist regime at the rally, saying, “Peace be upon the people of Iran, who are the cradle of resistance and endurance, and peace be upon the soul of Imam Khomeini, who made Quds the axis of resistance.”

He stated that today there is more hope for victory than ever before.

He added that today people are witnessing missiles that have illuminated the skies of the Zionist populated regions.

Al-Qaddumi said, "We will not allow the Zionist regime to rest in peace."

He went on to say that today the Zionist regime is targeting Palestinian settlements with the most advanced military equipment, “but I am glad that the Palestinian people have destroyed the hegemony of Israel.”

“The oppression of the enemy has reached its peak and the resistance has is determined to destroy Israel and the Zionist regime. Rest assured that you will travel to Palestine soon and we will pray the victory prayer together,” he noted.

The representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran said that the Palestinians’ message to Israel is that “we are the nation of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and we are the nation of martyrdom and know that Quds is victorious and the Zionist regime and Israel will be destroyed."

Salami: We all are Palestinians

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, also addressed the rally. He said, “From Imam Hussein Square, from the heart of Iran, I declare to you the Palestinian people that our hearts are with you and we are all Palestinians today and our hands are high for your victory.”

He stated that Iran is with the Palestinians when they fire the Ghasem missiles “in the heart of the Zionist regime, and this is an eternal and permanent promise.”

The IRGC chief said, “This epic changes Quds Day to Quds Month.”

He also said after the sabotage attack on the Natanz nuclear sites Israel’s “missile factory was destroyed and the Haifa refinery was blown up, and the largest defense complex called Rafael caught fire, and the security of the Zionist regime has suffered an endless failure.”

Salami went on to say that this is the first time that all Zionists are in shelter and this is the first time they see themselves in “a sea of fire.”

“The spirit of resistance came to life again,” he said.

The top military official said that the defeat of Israel marks the defeat of the United States.

SA/PA