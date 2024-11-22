IRGC chief urges Muslim nations to sever ties with Israel

TEHRAN- The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps highlighted the offenses perpetrated by the Zionist regime in the region and urged Muslim nations to cut ties with it.

During a gathering of Basij members in Ahvaz City on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami urged Islamic nations to unite against this occupying regime and to obstruct any support until it is entirely dismantled.

Salami warned that destruction looms over Israel, noting that the Zionist regime is experiencing a political crisis and profound isolation, which he described as a form of political death.

The IRGC chief asserted that Israel stands isolated within the international community and predicted the imminent downfall of this regime.

Salami emphasized, “The unity of Muslims will lead to the downfall of this corrupt regime, igniting the spirit of Islamic resistance and heralding further victories for the resistance coalition. Consequently, Muslim nations must sever their ties with this illegal regime.”

The IRGC official also pledged a decisive response to Israel’s October attack against Iran. “Israel's significant transgression of violating Iran's red line by launching an attack on our territory will not go unaddressed.”

Israeli warplanes fired missiles at Iranian military installations from Iraqi airspace on October 26th, martyring four Army military personnel and one civilian.

The assault came in response to Iran’s Operation True Promise II, which struck multiple Israeli military bases inside the occupied territories on October 1 in retaliation for the regime’s assassination of several top Resistance figures. Iran’s first direct attack against Israel happened in April.

Iranian officials have said that the upcoming operation would be harsher than the first two.



