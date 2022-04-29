IRGC chief says Israel is on the path to decline

TEHRAN – Addressing Quds Day marchers in Tehran on Friday, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Israel is on the path to decline and predicted that the Zionist regime will be wiped out of the world map soon, the ISNA news agency reported.

“Arrogant countries established the Zionist regime in the world and this regime will soon be wiped out of the world map,” Major General Hossein Salami remarked.

Quds Day rallies are held annually on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan .

Salami also said negotiators with Israel will not bring peace for the Palestinians.

Pointing to the expulsion of millions of Palestinians from their homeland by Israeli settlers, the commander said the Palestinians have realized that they cannot wish a return to their motherland and coexists with the oppressors through worthless papers.

"This is a lesson that history have taught us all," the top military official noted.

The Palestinian Authority, now led by Mahmoud Abbas, has been negotiating with Israel for decades with no result. During these long years, Israel has only been annexing more Palestinian lands.

The top general called on Palestinians to continue their struggle against the Zionist occupiers, saying, "Your enemy is on the path to decline and your power is being reinvigorated."

Rahim Safavi, the assistant and senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, also said on Friday that the "new world order will accelerate the process of the decline of the Zionist regime."

Safavi, the former IRGC chief, made the remarks while addressing people in the Quds Day rallies in Arak, central Iran.

Safavi went on to say that while the Zionists were boasting that by normalizing ties with certain Arab states they have achieved a better security and stability in comparison to the past, the course of developments in Palestine, ranging from the spread of armed struggle from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to Jerusalem al-Quds and the lands occupied in 1948, show that days of the Zionist regime are numbered.

The senior military advisor said what is more important is the "armed struggle" against occupiers by ordinary Palestinian people which was not “conceivable” by the Israeli security bodies.