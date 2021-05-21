Tehran theater to host “All My Sons”

TEHRAN – A reading performance of American writer Arthur Miller’s 1946 popular play “All My Sons” will be staged at the Orkideh Hall of Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater Complex on Saturday.

Parnian Karimian will direct the reading performance based on a Persian translation of the play by Hassan Maleki.

Karimian, Ali Khayyam, Sadaf Asadollahi, Alireza Salmanian, Samin Sarsangi and Mohammad-Javad Shakeri will perform the reading.

Miller wrote “All My Sons” after his first play “The Man Who Had All the Luck” failed on Broadway, lasting only four performances.

He wrote “All My Sons” as a final attempt at writing a commercially successful play. He vowed to “find some other line of work” if the play did not find an audience.

The play is based upon a true story, which Miller’s then-mother-in-law pointed out in an Ohio newspaper. The news story described how in 1941–43 the Wright Aeronautical Corporation based in Ohio had conspired with army inspection officers to approve defective aircraft engines destined for military use.

Joe Keller and Steve Deever, partners in a machine shop during World War II, turned out defective airplane parts, causing the deaths of many men.

Deever was sent to prison while Keller escaped punishment and went back to business, making himself very wealthy in the ensuing years.

In Miller’s work of tremendous power, a love affair between Keller’s son, Chris, and Ann Deever, Steve’s daughter, the bitterness of George Keller, who returns from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free, and the reaction of a son to his father’s guilt escalate toward a climax of electrifying intensity.

Winner of the Drama Critics' Award for Best New Play in 1947, “All My Sons” established Miller as a leading voice in American theater.

It introduced themes that thread through Miller’s work as a whole: the relationships between fathers and sons and the conflict between business and personal ethics. This edition features an introduction by Christopher Bigsby.

Miller’s plays have always been regarded by Iranian troupes and directors. The latest one was the Iranian theater troupe Peyvand led by veteran director Manijeh Mohamedi, which performed Miller’s 1991 play “The Ride Down Mt. Morgan” at the Qashqai Hall of the City Theater Complex in Tehran in December 2019.

Photo: A poster for a reading performance of Arthur Miller’s play “All My Sons” by director Parnian Karimian.

MMS/YAW