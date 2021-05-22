TEDPIX drops 27,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 27,591 points to 1.127 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 5.976 billion securities worth 42.668 trillion rials (about $1.015 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 22,697 points, and the second market’s index dropped 47,182 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 points, or 2.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.154 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee has said recently that the stock market is going to follow a positive trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

Also, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has said that the central bank welcomes the prosperity of the capital market.

MA/MA