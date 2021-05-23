Iran names squad for Asian Women's Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s women’s volleyball team, Fariba Sadeghi, has named her 22-player squad for the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

The players will participate in the training camp which will start in Tehran on Thursday to prepare for the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.

The competition will be held in the Philippines from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

The tournament serves as part of Asian qualification for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, with the top two nations including winners and runners-up advancing to the qualifying tournaments.

Squad:

Hanieh Mohtashamipour, Aytak Salamat, Asma Saeidi, Mahta Yayhapour, Fatemeh Enayat, Maedeh Eskandari, Fatemeh Khalili, Haleh Motaghian, Elaheh Hallaj, Mohadese Moshtaghi, Zahra Rezaei, Reyhaneh Davarpanah, Zahra Moghani, Tahmineh Dargazni, Shakil Sadri, Zahra Bakhshi, Bita Alaei, Setayesh Jebelli, Maryam Habibi, Sara Nazari, Negin Shirtari, and Zahra Karimi