Azerbaijani translation of poems attributed to Imam Ali (AS) published

TEHRAN – An Azerbaijani translation of a collection of poems attributed to Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, has recently been published.

Published by Osweh Publications, “Divan of Imam Ali (AS)” will be introduced during a meeting with a limited number of guests at the Khayyam Hall of Tehran’s Omid Cultural Center at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Translator Hossein Mohammadzadeh Sediq and scholars Khalil Parvini and Morteza Majdfar are scheduled to attend the meeting.

According to some historical documents, the followers and devotees of Imam Ali (AS) began accumulating poems and mimesis attributed to the Imam in a collection three centuries after his martyrdom. Some historical records suggest that Imam Ali (AS) had great skill in composing poems.

Parla, an Iranian Ashiqlar music band, will give a performance during the meeting, which will also be live on @lib.emamkhomeini, the Instagram of the Imam Khomeini Library of the center.



Photo: A poster for a meeting, which is scheduled to introduce “Divan of Imam Ali (AS)” at Tehran’s Omid Cultural Center.

MAQ/MMS/YAW