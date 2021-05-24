Zarif says lifting sanctions is ‘legal and moral obligation’, urges Biden to drop Trump legacy

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday told his American counterpart Antony Blinken that lifting sanctions imposed on Iran during the Trump presidency is a “legal and moral obligation”.

Zarif said the sanctions must not be used as a “negotiating leverage” against Iran.

Iran’s chief diplomat reminded President Joe Biden that as the sanctions “did not work for Trump” they also “won’t work for you”.

The foreign minister also called on the Biden administration to release the Iranian people’s money “held hostage abroad due to U.S. bullying.”

He also urged the Biden administration to drop Trump's legacy of sanctions, saying, “Trump's legacy is past its expiration date.”

PA/PA