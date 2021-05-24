Larijani says Gazans insert a ‘pin into Israeli balloon’

TEHRAN — In an interview with Al-Mayadeen news agency aired on Saturday, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said that the Palestinian resistance emerged victorious in the 12-day battle with Israel.

"The Palestinian people have very high capabilities, and have moved during two decades from the stone intifada to the rockets intifada," Larijani said, noting that the Gazans "inserted a pin in the balloon that Israel had made for itself."

He pointed out that the grievances of the Palestinian people, whose land has been stolen, is no longer a regional issue, but a global one.

The veteran politician said the Islamic Republic consider it a duty to back the Palestinians. "We, as Iranians, believe that it is our duty to support the Palestinian people and their cause."

Larijani also stated that support for the Palestinian people must be constantly raised in international forums.

Larijani, a graduate of philosophy, also suggested that it is necessary that “thinkers” in the Arab world shun normalization deals between certain Arab states and the Zionist regime. "Arab thinkers should reject the relations that were established between the Arab countries and Israel."

Top Iranian officials, including military chief Mohammad Baqeri, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader Ali Akbar Velayati, have congratulated the Palestinian resistance movement’s victory over Israel in the 12-day war.

Military officials in Iran have likened the victory of the Gaza fighters against Israel to the 33-day war in the summer of 2006 in which Hezbollah humiliated Israel.

In his interview, Larijani suggested that necessary resources must be provided to preserve the victory over Israel so that the Palestinians can return to their land.

The former top parliamentarian stressed that Iran's support for the Palestinian people will increase “because the resistance has given Muslims hope."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the advisor to the Leader said, "If the Palestinian resistance decimated the Israelis, they could not think about confronting a very large force like Iran."

He added, "We belong to the movement that supports developing the capabilities of the Palestinian people."

Larijani affirmed that Iran has capabilities that may change the face of the entity of the Zionist regime in any possible confrontation.

SA/PA