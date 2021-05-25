Para shooter Javanmardi ready to shine at Paralympics

TEHRAN – Iran’s Para shooter Sareh Javanmardi says that she is ready to shine at the 2020 Paralympic Games, despite the competition’s postponement.

Javanmardi won two gold medals at the 2016 Rio in the 10 m air pistol SH1 and Mixed 50 m pistol SH1. She had already won a bronze medal at the 2012 London in the 10 m air pistol and now is looking forward for another accolade in Tokyo.

She says the Games’ postponement can be an opportunity or a threat.

“The postponement of the Paralympic Games can be a threat or an opportunity for the athletes,” Javanmardi said in an interview with Tehran Times. “I hope the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held on time. We have had difficult situation during the past year due to coronavirus condition since training during the lockdown was very difficult.”

“The Iranian Para shooters are ready for the Paralympics since we've trained very well despite COVID-19 restrictions. However, our shooters still face difficulties for lack of equipment due to the sanctions,” she added.

“We participated in a tournament in the UAE and I personally think it was a good preparatory competition ahead of Paralympic Games.

“I promise we will participate in the Tokyo with all our might,” Javanmardi concluded.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.