New game highlighting Gen. Soleimani’s role in battle for breaking ISIS siege of Amerli 

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA is making a new computer game titled “Commander of the Resistance: Amerli Battle”.

The game, which is scheduled to be released in the summer, will highlight the key role Iran’s Quds Force chief, Qassem Soleimani, played in the battle for breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists, the director of the Basij Cyberspace Organization announced on Monday.

“One of our main strategies at the Islamic Revolution Production and Publication Center is to enter the phase of creating native digital content,” Moslem Moein said in a press release.

A poster for “Commander of the Resistance: Amerli Battle” was also published on Monday.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by the ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the command of Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

The MATNA has previously made “General in the Shadows”, a computer game depicting the commanding leadership of General Soleimani in the battle for breaking the siege of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

After his martyrdom, General Soleimani has become the subject of several computer games and films, as well as a number of theatrical and festival programs.

Previously in January the Raymon Media Company, an Iranian center for innovation and advancement of computer games, released “Shadow of Revenge”, a mobile game designed on the air and drone battles with the commanding leadership of the commander.

General Soleimani was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Photo: A poster for “Commander of the Resistance: Amerli Battle”.

