Hamed Haddadi almost misses FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran center Hamed Haddadi will most likely be absent in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers due to knee injury.

Iran aim to top Group E and claim direct qualification to Asia Cup 2021 in June.

“I have a severe knee cartilage injury and need the rest. I think I will be back after six weeks,” Haddadi said.

“I want to be ready for the Olympics and I will most likely miss FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

Iran have been drawn with the U.S. and France in Group A of the 2020 Olympic Games. Haddadi says to play with the world’s strong teams is an opportunity for Iran’s basketball.

“We’ve been drawn in a tough group but I think it’s a good chance for us to play the strong teams. The U.S. failed to shine in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and will be highly motivated when participate in the Games,” he stated.