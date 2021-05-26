Iranians win two silvers at IBSA Judo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Mohammedezra Kheirollahzadeh and Vahid Nouri claimed two silver medals at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo Grand Prix in Azerbaijani capital Baku on Wednesday.

World champion Kheirollahzadeh lost to Uzbekistan’s Shirin Sharipov in the men’s over 100kg.

Nouri also lost to Ukraine’s Rio 2016 silver medalist and world champion Oleksandr Nazarenko in the men’s up to 91kg final.

The competition has brought around 200 judokas from around the world together.