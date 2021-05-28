Iran-Poland Joint Chamber of Commerce to be launched by late July

TEHRAN - Chairman of the Iran-Poland Joint Trade Committee Rahim Banamolaei has said the two countries’ joint chamber of commerce is going to be officially launched by the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad (begins on July 23).

“The relevant documents will be signed in two or three weeks, and after the European holidays, we will open the Iran-Poland Joint Chamber of Commerce,” Banamolaei told ILNA on Friday.

The official noted that the Polish side is interested in increasing trade relations with Iran, saying: “They are even ready to have a specialized exhibition in Iran at the end of the current year. We are waiting for the outcome of the Vienna talks and the Presidential elections to be determined.”

"One of the things we have to prioritize is to establish a direct transport line to Warsaw," Banamolaei said, referring to the importance of transport between the two countries.

“We hope that the Transport Ministry in the new cabinet will reach an agreement in this regard so that we can plan for the expansion of economic and trade ties, because now the trade exchange between the two countries is not significant,” he said.

The official further pointed to Poland’s interest for cooperating with Iran in producing Halal products, saying: “Poland is interested in getting help from Iran in the halal trade so that they can export goods such as meat and poultry under a halal brand to European markets.”

Poland, being located in the center of Europe, is a suitable point for Iranian traders to enter European markets.

More than five hundred years of historical relations between the two countries and good memories of Poles from Iran considering the country’s support for Poland’s independence, as well as sheltering of more than 120,000 Poles during World War II in Iran, have provided a good cultural and political context for the development of relations with this country.

EF/MA