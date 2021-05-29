Iran congratulates Syria on ‘successful’ presidential election

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian Foreign Ministry have congratulated Syria on holding a successful presidential election which resulted in another seven-year term for President Bashar al-Assad.

“I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the successful holding of the elections and your re-election as President of the Syrian Arab Republic. The Syrian people took an important step in determining the future and prosperity of Syria with their large turnout and decisive choice,” Rouhani said in a message to al-Assad.

“I am confident that in the new phase of Syrian political life, we will see the development of cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries. I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Syria dignity and felicity,” Rouhani added.

‘Massive turnout an important step toward establishing peace in Syria’

In its statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said massive turnout in the presidential elections marked an important step towards establishing peace in Syria and help reconstruct the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a statement, congratulated the Syrian nation and government on the successful elections held in the country and the victory of Bashar al-Assad,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The successful holding of elections and the massive turnout of Syrian people is an important step towards the establishment of peace, stability, calm, reconstruction, and prosperity of Syria,” the Friday statement said.

The statement added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the Syrian people's decision, and supports their right to decide their fate and the future of their country without any foreign interference.”

“Iran congratulates President Assad and the resilient people of Syria on his decisive victory in these elections,” it further said.

Al-Assad won Syria’s presidential election by a landslide, securing 95.1 percent of the popular vote. The election turnout stood at 14,239,000, according to official data.

Syria has received a number of congratulatory messages from many countries and groups in the region and beyond. Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has hailed higher voter turnout as support for Syria’s leadership.

“The Syrians have once again emphasized through the ballot boxes … their full commitment to national unity and their opposition to discrimination, sectarianism and division,” the movement said in a statement.

Hezbollah highlighted the unprecedented heavy turnout for the Syrian presidential elections as well as the popular demonstrations, that turned into a national ceremony, across the Syrian provinces, which had been liberated from the terrorist groups, according to Lebanese news channel Al-Manar.

The Hezbollah statement pointed out that the Syrians also reaffirmed their commitment to the political choice, which has been pursued by their government throughout modern history and based on fully adhering to the Palestinian cause, confronting occupation and aggression, and rejecting atonement as well as terrorism.

According to the statement, Hezbollah hopes Syria will restore, during the coming year, its normal and vanguard role in the Arab world and internationally, the Syrians achieve prosperity and welfare, carry out reconstruction, enhance the return of the displaced, and liberate the territories occupied by the Israeli enemy and the terrorist groups.

China and Russia also congratulated Syria on holding the presidential election.

