Comprehensive plan to prepare Qeshm for tourism lift

TEHRAN – Authorities of Qeshm are formulating a comprehensive plan, which is deemed as a prerequisite for tourism development across the southern Iranian Island.

Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf is heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines.

Head of Qeshm Free Trade Zone Ali Darvish on Saturday said the tourism industry is one of the pillars of development in Qeshm Island.

A comprehensive tourism plan is being developed with a focus on different parts of the island, the official said.

“Based on a comprehensive and strategic plan, every potential of the beautiful Qeshm Island will be explored to widen tourism infrastructure.”

“In order to create a top tourism brand for Qeshm, different capacities of this island should be counted in into account,” he noted.

Darvish made the remarks during a field visit to the villages of Soheili and Laft, which are teeming with natural intact sceneries that could become travel destinations.

“Qeshm villages embrace many pristine natural attractions that can be turned into tourist attractions,” he said. “Job creation for the local communities, the launch of new startups and businesses, and ultimately the improvement of the livelihood of residents are amongst goals we pursue.”

Referring to ecolodge units that constitute a significant part of the hospitality sector of the Island, Ali Darvish said “Due to the existing capacities, the taste of domestic and international tourists has tended to use traditional and local accommodations.”

The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

Initially added to the coveted network in 2006, Qeshm Geopark was dropped from the Global Geoparks Network (GGN) in 2013 due to the authorities’ failure to address the site’s problems, such as underdeveloped infrastructure and unenforced environmental regulations.

One of Iran’s seven free zones, Qeshm Island is a top holiday destination and a treasure trove of natural and ecological attractions in the Persian Gulf. The island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines.

Aside from the geopark, sun, and sandy beaches, the island’s famed mangrove forests in the Hara Protected Area attract a large number of domestic and foreign tourists. Hara Protected Area is one of the five forests in Hormozgan Province and arguably the most important feature of Qeshm Geopark. With an area of 85,686 hectares, Hara is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The ecological importance of the forests has compelled local officials to build a new museum dedicated to showcasing the woodland’s ecological features.

