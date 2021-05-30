Composer Shahin Farhat appointed to Music Department at Iranian Academy of Arts

TEHRAN - Prolific Iranian musician and composer Shahin Farhat has been appointed as director of the Music Department at the Academy of Arts (IAA).

Farhat, who is also a permanent member of the academy, took up his appointment during a meeting with IAA director Bahman Namvar-Motlaq, the IAA announced on Sunday.

Born in 1947 in Tehran, Farhat started playing the piano at the age of 13. He graduated from the University of Tehran with a degree in music, before completing his master’s degree in composition at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Farhat’s Ph.D. thesis focused on the works of Iranian composers.

He pursued a teaching career at the Music Faculty of the University of Tehran.

Over the past two decades, he composed a number of symphonies in honor of a number of national and religious personalities.

The Muhammad (S) Symphony is one of the compositions that was done in 2006.

The Iranian calendar year was named “The Year of the Great Prophet Muhammad (S)” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his New Year’s message on March 21, 2006.

Farhat also composed symphonies for the Persian Gulf, Mount Damavand and the Persian poet Ferdowsi.

Photo: Composer Shahin Farhat in an undated photo.

MAQ/MMS/YAW

