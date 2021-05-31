Gasoline exports from Shahid Rajaei port hit 780,000t in 2 months

TEHRAN – Mansour Khoram-Shokouh, the deputy director of ports and maritime department of southern Hormozgan Province, said 780,000 tons of gasoline has been exported from Shahid Rajaei port in the mentioned province, during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21).

According to Khoram-Shokouh, the mentioned volume of exports has been carried out via 23 vessels and through three special wharves dedicated to the exports of petroleum products.

The official noted that the increase in the export of petroleum products and the high volume of traffic in the first and second wharves of the port has made the department consider adding a new wharf for this purpose.

Iran is currently the biggest producer and exporter of gasoline in West Asia, according to the Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Alireza Sadeq-Abadi.

“We are exporting to most of our neighboring countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iraqi Kurdistan,” Sadeq-Abadi said in January.

In the Iranian calendar year 1396 (ended on March 20, 2018), the production of gasoline in Iran stood at 59 million liters per day; the figure reached 107 million liters per day last year, and currently the country’s gasoline production capacity is between 107 to 120 million liters per day.

Iran has achieved this success despite the external pressures and hurdles imposed by the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry, Sadeq-Abadi stated.

The significant increase in the country’s gasoline production and exports comes despite the fact that nearly two years ago Iran was an importer of the strategic product, shipping in 17 million liters per day of gasoline.

Iran exported over $1.4 billion worth of gasoline in the first seven months of the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20-October 21, 2020).

The country exported nearly $490 million worth of the mentioned commodity during the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020).

