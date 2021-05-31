Iran football team arrive in Bahrain

TEHRAN – Iran national football team arrived at the Bahrain International Airport near Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

The players and coaching staff require to submit a negative PCR test to enter their camp.

Iran are scheduled to meet Hong Kong Group C in their first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on June 3.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet hosts Bahrain four days later at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

Dragan Skocic’s side will also play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively.