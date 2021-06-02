Economy in view of presidential candidates

TEHRAN — On May 28, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution gave a speech stating that economy is the main issue of the country. The Tehran Times explored the candidates’ remarks about the economy.

Mohsen Rezaei, the self-claimed economist of the bunch, has given a lot of importance to economy, yet his estimates do not seem accurate. He is planning to give Iranians a cash subsidy of 450,000 tomans (almost $107 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to 40 million Iranians per month. He says he has worked on this plan for four years. The presidential contender has also stated that he is planning to give each province economic provisions to govern its affairs.

“If I am talking today about the subsidy of 450,000 tomans, this estimate is quite accurate. It has scientific basis and is applicable. We operate in a way that is non-inflationary and does not cause costs for the government,” he said.

Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh, a reformist-backed candidate, says he has outstanding economic plans. He says he will pay a special attention to the lower 5 deciles, giving them more cash subsidy than others.

Abdlonasser Hemmati, the former chief of the Central Bank of Iran, has also said that he will pay special attention to the lower 3 deciles, stating that he will pay every family in the lower 3 deciles at least 1 million tomans (almost $238) in cash subsidy.

Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, another presidential candidate, has emphasized the role of pseudo currencies, saying that pseudo currency should be used in the economy but not in cash. He stated that gold, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrency are all pseudo currencies that Iran is now consuming, but they should not be cashed.

He also criticized the massive infusion of cash into the economy, claiming that it has caused inflation to reach up to 50%.

Alireza Zakani, another presidential candidate, has focused on economy by putting emphasis on strengthening the production sector. He says as long as Iran is under sanctions, they (the U.S.) will “break Iran’s neck”.

“If we push the economy towards tackling sanctions, they will not be able to do anything against it,” he said.

SA/PA

