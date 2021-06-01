Government: Vienna talks not related to elections

TEHRAN — Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran won’t let the Vienna nuclear talks for a possible revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to protract, yet he seemed eager to announce the full restoration of the JCPOA in the incumbent administration.

“These negotiations will continue based on their independent and legal procedure and within the framework of the general policies of the Islamic Republic and with the guidance of the Leader until the desired result is achieved,” he said.

Rabiei stated that the nuclear negotiations are not related to the presidential elections, reiterating that the government is determined to fulfill its mission and hand over the country to the future administration without illegal sanctions.

The presidential elections will be held on June 18.

The spokesman also said there is no impasse in the Vienna talks.

“Negotiations have reached a stage where a few key issues need to be decided, and these issues require the attention, obsession and time they need. We do not allow the talks to protract, nor do we rush to reach an agreement. Our criterion is the rights of the nation and the interests of the people and the Islamic Republic,” he added.

Rabiei noted that the Iranian nuclear team has been following the directions given by Tehran step by step.

The fifth round of the Vienna negotiations is underway in Vienna, with delegates ironing out details of the agreement.

